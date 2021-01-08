8 Michigan workplaces cited for COVID-19 violations

Eight workplaces on Friday were cited around the state for violating COVID-19 restrictions and failing to protect workers, state officials said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty violations to the workplaces, which include a fire department, restaurants and retail businesses.

The workplaces fines ranged from $1,900 to $7,000.

The businesses sanctioned are:

At Home store in Roseville, fined $7,000 for violations under the general duty clause for failing to develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that can guide protective actions against COVID-19 and not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.

South Lake Public Schools in Saint Clair Shores, fined $4,900 under the general duty clause for not developing a COVID-19 infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not providing COVID-19 training to employees; and not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees. The employer was also fined $4,900 for not developing, implementing and maintaining a written hazard communication program.

Autozone in Davison, fined $4,000 for violations under the general duty clause for not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings and not requiring employees to social distance.

Painters Supply and Equipment Co. in Canton, fined $3,500 for violations of the emergency rules, including not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings and not requiring employees to social distance.

Memphis Fire Department, fined $2,100 for violations under the general duty clause, including not developing a COVID-19 infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not providing COVID-19 training to employees; not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees, and not ensuring that employees wore cloth face coverings.

Kokomos Family Fun Center in Saginaw, fined $2,000 for violations under the general duty clause, including not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings, not requiring employees to social distance, and not posting signs for non-English speakers that include advising employees to stay at home when sick and of proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

Twin Peaks in Livonia, cited for a violation under the emergency rules requirement regarding a written preparedness and response plan.

State officials said the workplaces that "resume in-person work must have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, and how to report unsafe working conditions."

A sanctioned workplace may choose to enter into a penalty reduction agreement with MIOSHA, allowing the establishment to receive a 50% reduction in penalties by abating noted hazards by the date provided within the citation. The employers cannot seek an appeal when entering into an agreement.

