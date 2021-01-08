Gov. Whitmer urges all schools to offer in-person option by March 1

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration set a goal Friday of having all schools in the state offer an in-person learning option for students by March 1.

Whitmer announced new guidance for schools Friday as some districts have offered only online courses for nearly 10 months. The governor said she wanted schools to provide "as much face-to-face learning as possible."

"The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely," Whitmer “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols.

The new guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says schools should assign children to cohort groups and limit their interactions to those groups in a bid to reduce the number of contacts they have.

The department also wants schools to keep children six feet apart from one another to "extent feasible," provide "adequate hand sanitizing supplies" and improve air ventilation.

Some Michigan schools have offered only online courses since March 15, five days after the state reported its first cases of COVID-19. Many schools reopened in the fall as infections declined. However, when the second wave hit Michigan, the governor announced she would halt in-person instruction at high schools on Nov. 15.

She lifted that requirement in the days before the Christmas holiday.

The announcement came after a Wednesdaypress conference where Whitmer announced the state will open up vaccination opportunities to teachers, front-line workers and all Michigan residents over the age of 65 beginning Monday.

The availability of the vaccine "will go a long way towards teachers and students being able to safely teach and learn in the classroom," American Federation of Teachers Michigan President David Hecker said in a Wednesday statement.

The governor’s announcement is welcome but districts will now need the support of health officials to provide vaccines and guidance to ensure that teachers and students can return to classrooms safely and successfully, said Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan.

"We have always agreed in-person learning is the best option for students and appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s belief in that," McCann said. "To be successful in that, however, now requires broad access to the COVID-19 vaccine for school employees and ensuring there is very clear guidance made available on when vaccinated employees can return to work."

In past weeks, Michigan reported decreases in COVID-19 infections and the rate of tests for the virus bringing positive results. However, there are concerns that gatherings tied to the holidays could spur jumps in the near future.

Last week, the state reported 19,858 new cases of the virus. Since March 10, Michigan has reported 512,751 total cases and 13,054 deaths tied to it.

On Monday, Detroit superintendent Nikolai Vitti saidstudents in the Michigan's largest district will not return to in-person learning until at least February. Vitti cited the high COVID-19 positivity rates in the city and statewide.

Statewide, 9.5% of Michigan's coronavirus tests were positive last week, up from 8.2% the week before. But the rate had reached 14.2% from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Staff Writers Beth LeBlanc and Jennifer Chambers contributed.