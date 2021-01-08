Michigan State Police kill Saginaw Co. man while serving warrant

A confrontation Thursday morning in Saginaw County between the target of a search warrant and the state troopers serving it ended in gunfire and the 40-year-old suspect's death, police said.

Michigan State Police says troopers served a "high risk" warrant at about 6:20 a.m. on the 400 block of East Broad Street in Chesaning. That's west of Main Street.

The warrant was being served on behalf of a drug task force, BAYANET, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

According to the state police statement, the emergency support team was approaching the front of the home when confronted by a man allegedly armed with a gun.

The troopers shot him, and he died inside the home. There was a woman at the house, but she was not hurt in the shooting. The officers involved are on administrative leave as the state police investigative response team probes the shooting.