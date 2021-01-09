Michigan adds 2,706 cases, 222 deaths linked to COVID-19

Michigan on Saturday added 2,706 new cases and 222 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 519,082 and deaths to 13,354 since the virus was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan added 21,455 cases and 756 deaths from the virus this week. The deaths reported Saturday include 207 identified during a vital records review.

The state recorded 569 deaths last week, on par with 568 deaths the previous week and a decline from 799 deaths from the week of Dec. 14. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December .

The state recorded 19,858 new cases last week, an increase from 18,417 recorded the previous week. That's compared to 30,587 cases three weeks ago. At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said the state has reached another "pivotal moment" in its fight against COVID-19. Khaldun said she was concerned about gatherings that occurred over the holidays and a new variant of COVID-19 that has been reported in several U.S. states.

"Our metrics overall tell me that we are at a pivotal moment. The declines that we were seeing prior to the holidays seem to be reversing," Khaldun said during a Friday press conference in Lansing.

Last week, Michigan reported that 9.5% of its coronavirus tests brought positive results, the first week in a month that the rate increased.

"There is still time for people to do their part to stop the spread of this virus in Michigan," she said.

The state will open up vaccination opportunities to all Michigan residents over the age of 65 and to front-line workers and teachers beginning Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week.

The new phase will allow for the 65 and older age group to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also will be eligible for vaccinations.

Vaccines continue to be distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents. Supplies are limited and are running out within seven days of Michigan receiving them, and "that is a good thing," Whitmer said.

“I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you," she said. "The quicker we distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our healthcare system and defeat this virus once and for all."

Beaumont Health's online appointment system crashed Friday due to an overwhelming demand for COVID-19 vaccines, officials said. Beaumont said it now has the capacity to vaccinate more than 3,200 people each day and "we plan to expand to additional sites soon," an email to patients said.

The state's largest hospital system said they are "encouraged by the overwhelming response... our IT team is aware of connectivity issues with myBeaumontChart, and they are working diligently to address them."

The latest data

During the week of Jan. 2, Michigan dropped from the 19-highest number of cases to the 20th-highest in the nation. The state ranks eighth-highest for the number of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

Michigan ranks 32th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 12th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

In Michigan, 12.6% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a decrease from 19%, health officials said.

As of Thursday, 2,557 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 479 in critical care and 300 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 74% capacity, according to state data.

While Nevada, Alabama, California, and Georgia have the highest rates of hospitalizations, the Midwest states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are showing a slow continuous decline, according to the state's data.

Cases are plateauing over the past week after declining for 46 days. Still, the case rates are more than twice the rate from the beginning of October, Khaldun said.

The state's positivity rate is at 9.6%, an increase from 8.2% on Dec. 27. Khaldun said the numbers are concerning as testing has declined in the state and there could still be a surge from holiday travel. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Active cases remain most prevalent in Wayne County, with 59,849 cases and additional 28,180 cases in Detroit. Oakland County has 63,751 cases, and Macomb has 51,199.

The state's case tracker also noted Genesse, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties have high case rates.

"What we are seeing in the data, it is not a cause to celebrate... that progress is fragile," Khaldun said. "It only takes one gathering to spread through multiple households and close contacts."

Vaccines rolled out in phases

The vaccines will be rolled out in phases. The first priorities for vaccination in Michigan will be frontline healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Khaldun said the general public should prepare to receive the vaccine by late spring.

Data posted by the CDC on Wednesday show that 35 states have administered more vaccine doses than Michigan, despite state officials' claims on Wednesday that the state ranks 11th for the number of initial shots given.

At a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Khaldun said she'd spoken with the CDC just moments before and was told that the state ranked fifth-best in the state for the number of vaccines administered. But that ranking wasn't borne out in the numbers posted by the CDC Wednesday night.

► More: Feds rank Michigan low in COVID-19 vaccination rates

According to the CDC’s vaccine tracker, Michigan has received 662,450 doses of vaccine and administered 137,887 as of Thursday.

"We've set a goal to have 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 to be vaccinated as quickly as possible," Khaldun said.

Khaldun, who also serves as Henry Ford's emergency medicine physician, received her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday saying: “Once you get that second shot, it is 95% effective. I understand that some people may have questions about the vaccine, and that’s OK. But I want to say that this vaccine is safe, it's effective, and it’s the way we are going to save lives, and it's important that healthcare workers get this vaccine.”

► More: How Michigan residents will find out when to get COVID-19 vaccine

Whitmer has extended indoor dining restrictions through Jan. 15 while allowing reopening of casinos, bowling alleys, stadiums and permitting in-person learning at Michigan high schools as soon as Monday with restrictions. Capacity will be capped at 100 people for businesses, food and drink concessions must remain closed and social distancing must be observed.

The virus is blamed for more than 365,000 deaths and 21 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Officials are tracking at least 943 active outbreaks as of Dec. 30, a decline from 1,040 outbreaks the week prior. Top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, child daycare, including nursing homes as well as manufacturing and construction sites, retail and schools.

The state recorded three additional school outbreaks Monday, adding to a list of 102 school outbreaks.

The state considers 363,611 people recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_