Letter to Whitmer threatens Michigan employees; state police says it's not credible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received a letter last month saying state employees would die unless the anonymous sender received $2M in Bitcoin by Jan. 25, Michigan State Police said.

But an investigation by state police and the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center has determined the letter, which was sent in mid-December from an Indiana address, was not credible, state police said.

"The Michigan State Police takes very seriously any threats made against elected officials or others. Upon being notified of this letter by the Executive Office in mid-December, we looked into it," a Michigan State Police spokesperson said.

"Part of that review included consulting with the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. Ultimately, it was determined not to be a credible threat."

State police would not release the exact contents of the letter. The governor's office declined to comment.

News of the threatening letter comes about three months after the FBI revealed a kidnapping plot against Whitmer and just days after a fatal insurrection on the nation's Capitol, and a false bomb threat on the state's Capitol.

On Friday, a 48-year-old Charlotte man was charged on allegations that he made a false bomb threat at the state Capitol Thursday and threatened the life of Democratic state Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit in December.