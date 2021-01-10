Otsego County truck crash sends 7 teens to hospitals; 2 seriously injured

The Detroit News

A single-car crash in Bagley Township in Otsego County sent seven teens to hospitals early Sunday, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched to Old M-27 near North Otsego Lake Drive at about 3 a.m. after a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the road.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Afton was southbound on Old M-27 when she left the road and struck an embankment, causing the truck to become airborne. The truck stopped after striking another embankment and the vehicle rolled over, according to a tweet by MSP's Gaylord Post.

Seven people, ranging in age from 17 to 19, were in the truck. Two of the teens sustained serious injuries and were taken to St. Mary's Ascension Hospital in Saginaw, MSP said.

The other occupants of the truck were treated locally for minor injuries.

Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.