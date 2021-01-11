Commission bans open carry of firearms at Michigan Capitol

The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously Monday to ban the open carry of firearms at the state Capitol less than a week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Electoral College counted and ahead of anticipated protests next week.

The vote comes after years of consideration of a potential ban on gun possession in the Michigan Capitol, a debate that ratcheted up last spring during armed protests of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order.

During an April 30 protest, dozens of people — some of whom were armed — went inside the Capitol, demanded entry to the House floor and stood with firearms in the Senate gallery above lawmakers while they were in session.

The six-member Capitol commission manages the Capitol building and has received legal guidance indicating a ban on firearms was within its authority. But the commission has failed to find consensus on a plan and at times voiced hope that the Legislature would instead enact rules or laws initiating a ban on firearms.

The ban would be the first of its kind at the Michigan Capitol, which has long lagged behind other state capitols with stricter enforcements on guns. But Democratic lawmakers have argued the ban doesn't go far enough.

Lawmakers were sent fliers over the weekend advertising an armed march on Capitol hill and all 50 state Capitols next week ahead of the presidential inauguration. Twitter also has warned of demonstrations, including a "proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said last week that he supported a ban on the open carry of firearms, the first time the Senate leader publicly endorsed any limit on gun possession in the Capitol.

His comments came the day after hundreds of individuals stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Electoral College vote count, leaving five dead and dozens of law enforcement injured.

House and Senate Democrats have criticized the commission's decision to ban only open carry of firearms and urged them to also ban concealed carry inside the Capitol ahead of the Legislature's first day of session Wednesday.

"In addition to lawmakers doing the work of the people, our Capitol is open to school kids, tour groups and others seeking to learn more about the history of our amazing state," House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, said in a statement with Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac.

"Without a significant change in policy, lives will continue to be put at risk by domestic terrorists carrying weapons," they said.

By banning only open carry, the commission is "telling people how to get guns into our Capitol," state Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said on Twitter Monday.

"Until we have metal detectors and guns are banned we are all at risk," he said.

"When I sit on the floor of the Senate I am a representation of the 250,000 people in my district," Hertel added. "The only thing I should be concerned about is them. Not threats or intimidation from terrorists and toy soldiers."

The commission has argued that a complete ban on firearms would be costly since it would likely require the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the Capitol.

