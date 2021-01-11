Michigan adds 4,536 cases, 47 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 4,536 new cases and 47 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 523,518 and deaths to 13,401 since the virus was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 756 deaths from the virus last week, an increase from 569 deaths the previous week. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

The state also recorded 21,455 new cases last week, an increase from 19,858 cases the previous week. At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Friday the state has reached another "pivotal moment" in its fight against COVID-19. Khaldun said she was concerned about gatherings that occurred over the holidays and a new variant of COVID-19 that has been reported in several U.S. states.

"Our metrics overall tell me that we are at a pivotal moment. The declines that we were seeing prior to the holidays seem to be reversing," Khaldun said during a Friday press conference in Lansing.

Last week, Michigan reported that 9.5% of its coronavirus tests brought positive results, the first week in a month that the rate increased.

"There is still time for people to do their part to stop the spread of this virus in Michigan," she said.

The state has opened up vaccination opportunities to all Michigan residents over the age of 65 and to front-line workers and teachers, but many health departments and hospitals say they are not equipped to meet the demand.

► More: Vaccine demand by seniors overwhelms Michigan hospitals, health departments

The new phase will allow for the 65 and older age group to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also will be eligible for vaccinations.

Vaccines continue to be distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents. Supplies are limited and are running out within seven days of Michigan receiving them, and "that is a good thing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week.

“I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you," she said. "The quicker we distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our healthcare system and defeat this virus once and for all."

Beaumont Health, the state's largest hospital system, said Monday it has tripled its server capacity over the weekend after its appointment system crashed Friday due to an overwhelming demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

On a typical day, Beaumont processes 900 online appointments, and on Friday, 25,000 people tried to register for an appointment. Beaumont said it now has the capacity to vaccinate more than 3,200 people each day and "we plan to expand to additional sites soon," officials said.

The latest data

During the week of Jan. 2, Michigan dropped from the 19-highest number of cases to the 20th-highest in the nation. The state ranks eighth-highest for the number of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

Michigan ranks 32th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 12th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

In Michigan, 12.6% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a decrease from 19%, health officials said.

As of Friday, 2,452 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 517 in critical care and 294 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 74% capacity, according to state data.

While Nevada, Alabama, California, and Georgia have the highest rates of hospitalizations, the Midwest states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are showing a slow continuous decline, according to the state's data.

Cases are plateauing over the past week after declining for 46 days. Still, the case rates are more than twice the rate they were at the beginning of October, Khaldun said Friday.

The state's positivity rate is at 9.6%, an increase from 8.2% on Dec. 27. Khaldun said the numbers are concerning as testing has declined in the state and there could still be a surge from holiday travel. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Active cases remain most prevalent in Wayne County, with 60,905 cases and additional 28,611 cases in Detroit. Oakland County has 64,880 cases, and Macomb has 51,967.

The state's case tracker also noted Genesse, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties have high case rates.

Vaccines rolled out in phases

The vaccines will be rolled out in phases. The first priorities for vaccination in Michigan will be frontline healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Khaldun said the general public should prepare to receive the vaccine by late spring.

► More: Feds rank Michigan low in COVID-19 vaccination rates

According to the CDC’s vaccine tracker, 765,900 does have distributed to Michigan and 222,379 does have been administered as of Monday.

"We've set a goal to have 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 to be vaccinated as quickly as possible," Khaldun said last week.

Khaldun, who also serves as a Henry Ford emergency medicine physician, received her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday saying: “Once you get that second shot, it is 95% effective. I understand that some people may have questions about the vaccine, and that’s OK. But I want to say that this vaccine is safe, it's effective, and it’s the way we are going to save lives, and it's important that healthcare workers get this vaccine.”

► More: How Michigan residents will find out when to get COVID-19 vaccine

Whitmer has extended indoor dining restrictions through Friday while allowing reopening of casinos, bowling alleys, stadiums and permitting in-person learning at Michigan high schools as soon as Monday with restrictions. Capacity will be capped at 100 people for businesses, food and drink concessions must remain closed and social distancing must be observed.

The virus is blamed for more than 365,000 deaths and 21 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Officials are tracking at least 887 active outbreaks as of Monday, a decline from 1,040 outbreaks two weeks prior. Of the outbreaks, 142 were reported the first week of January, including 47 at long-term care facilities.

Top categories for outbreaks continue to be manufacturing and construction sites, healthcare, retail, schools and social gatherings.

The state recorded three additional school outbreaks Monday, adding to a list of 72 school outbreaks.

The state considers 415,079 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_