Convicted sex offender deported 4 times arrested in Michigan

Border Patrol agents have arrested a convicted sex offender who illegally entered the United States and has been deported four times, investigators said Tuesday.

Michigan State Police contacted Border Patrol at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to help identify a man in Romeo as part of an investigation.

After questioning by Border Patrol agents, the man, a Mexico citizen identified as Jesus Trejo-Garcia, told them "he had entered the United States illegally by wading across the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas," officials said in a statement.

He was taken to the Marysville Border Patrol Station for processing. During processing, authorities learned Trejo-Garcia was arrested and convicted in 2005 in California for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 then sentenced to 365 days behind bars, according to the release.

Trejo-Garcia also was convicted of illegal entry in April 2016 and sentenced to 30 days, and had been formally removed from the country four times, authorities said.

“This is another great example of law enforcement partners working together to protect the communities that we serve,” Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said in a statement.

An immigration judge has processed Trejo-Garcia for reinstatement of his prior removal. He is expected to be presented to the U.S. Attorney's Office for possible federal prosecution, investigators said Tuesday.