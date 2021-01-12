Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, top aide Rich Baird and his health director Nick Lyon have been told they are being charged in the Flint water crisis after Attorney General Dana Nessel's office started a new investigation, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Up to 10 individuals, including others in Snyder's executive office, are set to be formally indicted as soon as Thursday, The Detroit News has learned. The Flint water scandal contaminated the Black majority city's drinking water with lead and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15.

Attorneys for Snyder and Lyon didn't return calls seeking comment from The Detroit News.

The Associated Press was first to report that Snyder and Lyon would be charged.

The Detroit News could not discern what kind of charges would be brought against Snyder, Lyon and Baird, who oversaw the Snyder administration's recovery efforts in Flint.

“It’s an ongoing investigation," Attorney General's office spokeswoman Courtney Covington said Tuesday. "The team is working diligently, though and we do hope to have an announcement on the status of that investigation soon.”

Solicitor General and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy have been leading the Attorney General office's new investigation, while Attorney General Dana Nessel has focused on Flint-related civil litigation, including a more than $600 million settlement that is awaiting court approval.

Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when state-appointed managers in Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. But the acidic river water leached lead from the city's old pipes because it was not treated to reduce corrosion, a decision that a Snyder-appointed independent commission blamed for the lead contamination.

The disaster thrust Flint into the national spotlight and resulted in congressional hearings in 2016 where Democratic members of the House Oversight committee demanded that Snyder resign. He apologized for the crisis but didn't leave office until his term ended at the end of 2018.

At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’. Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

The outbreak was announced by Snyder and Lyon in January 2016, although Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier.

In 2018, Lyon was ordered to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak. His attorneys argued there was not enough solid information to share earlier with the public.

By June 2019, the entire Flint water investigation was turned upside down. Prosecutors working under a new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Lyon as well as charges against seven more people and said the probe would start anew.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

The Associated Press contributed.