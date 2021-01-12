Lansing man arrested after running at state police trooper with machete

A Lansing man has been arrested for trying to attack a Michigan State Police trooper with a machete last week, officials said.

The man, who has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon, later told police he was fighting zombies before the encounter, they said.

Jordan Lee Cook, 22, was arraigned Wednesday in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on several charges, including carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, a five-year felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, a 4-year felony, and operating under the influence.

A judge set Cook’s bond at $20,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next Thursday.

State police said a trooper was dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5 to Lindy Road near Copemish in Colfax Township to respond to a crash between a vehicle and a deer. Colfax Township is about 248 miles northwest of Detroit and about 30 miles southwest of Traverse City.

The trooper spoke to the passerby who reported the crash. The witness said he was about 150 yards behind the vehicle that struck the deer. He also said he parked his vehicle far away because the driver of the damaged vehicle was walking around the crash site, acting strange and carrying something in his right hand.

Authorities said the trooper then noticed a man wielding a machete running toward him. The trooper identified himself and ordered the man to drop the weapon. The man complied and was arrested.

After he was taken into custody, the man — later identified as Cook — made irrational statements and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said. He said he saw things that weren't there and told police he had been fighting off zombies.

An examination of his vehicle revealed he struck two deer. Troopers also recovered three unloaded long guns from the trunk.

