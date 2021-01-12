Lansing man charged with possession of child sexually abusive material

A Lansing man faces six felony charges after child sexually abusive materials were found at his home, police said.

Michigan State Police opened an investigation after a tip was forwarded to its internet crimes against children task force, police said Monday in a statement.

While executing a search warrant at the home of Richard John Peterson, 65, of Lansing, police allegedly discovered "multiple internet-capable devices and evidence."

Peterson turned himself in on Jan. 7 at the Lansing Police Department, but Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Detective Antonio Richardson of Michigan State Police said the investigation dates back to Aug. 25. The evidence seized includes "videos and pictures," Richardson said.

Police believe Peterson possessed and consumed the materials, but did not create any.

Peterson is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.