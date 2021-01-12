State suspends 3 more liquor licenses for COVID violations

The Detroit News

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor licenses and permits for businesses in Detroit, Battle Creek and Flint for "multiple violations" of the state's emergency COVID-19 orders.

An administrative law judge is scheduled Wednesday to conduct a hearing on whether to continue an emergency suspension issued Jan. 6 against Gibson Johnson Management LLC d/b/a Minnie’s Rhythm Café, 546 E. Larned, Detroit. The judge also will decide whether to impose fines or other penalties.

Hearings are scheduled Friday for C & H Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Down the Tracks, 2310 W. Court St., Flint, which received an emergency license and permit suspension Monday, and for Downey’s Lakeview Lounge Inc. d/b/a Lakeview Lounge, 640-642 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, which was issued an emergency suspension Tuesday.

In a news release, the liquor control commission said the businesses committed multiple violations of emergency orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; and failure to require face coverings for staff and customers.

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended the liquor licenses of 34 establishments statewide for violations of emergency orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there have been 525,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in 13,501 deaths.