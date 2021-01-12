U.S.-Canada border closure extended as Ontario issues stay-home order

Rob Gillies

Associated Press

Toronto – Canada has extended its border closure with the United States until February 21, in order to “ensure the safety of Canadians” against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair tweeted the announcement Tuesday as the country’s most populous province imposed a stay-at-home order.

“We are extending restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until February 21st, 2021,” Blair wrote. “Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against #COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available.”

Coronavirus cases were surging Tuesday, prompting Ontario Premier Doug Ford to issue the order that takes effect Thursday.

The order grants exemptions for essential workers and activities such as health care or shopping for groceries. Police will be able to issue tickets for violations.

Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said that the province of 14.5 million people could see more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections a day by the middle of next month unless it curbs the infection rate.

Ontario reported 2,903 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom that is feared to be more contagious than the original strain.

Ford said schools in many regions will remained closed for in-class learning until Feb. 10.