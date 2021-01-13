Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter returns to fight for freedom

An accused bombmaker identified as a ringleader of a plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has returned to Michigan and will fight Wednesday to be released on bond while awaiting trial.

Barry Croft, 45, of Bear, Delaware, is scheduled to attend a 4 p.m. detention hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids, his first appearance in a Michigan courtroom since being charged alongside five others charged in a case that has focused national attention on violent extremism in Michigan.

Prosecutors say Croft is a violent extremist who served as the bombmaker of a group that plotted to overthrow the government and targeted several other politicians, including President Donald Trump, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

His return to Michigan comes amid warnings from the FBI about potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has asked Whitmer to activate the National Guard.

Croft, who is being held at the Newaygo County Jail, faces steep odds of being released from custody while awaiting trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. All five co-defendants charged in federal court are being held without bond though some of the eight accused plotters facing charges in state court have been released on bond.

Bond decisions for accused Whitmer kidnap plotters draw fire

His arrival in Michigan had been delayed since October as prison officials minimized inmate transfers in hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19. He was arrested in early October when the FBI said agents had thwarted a plot involving at least 14 men, including Croft, angered by state restrictions on travel and business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Croft cited the pandemic as one reason he should be released, saying he fears contracting the virus while in jail. He also complained about the long delay in being brought to federal court in Michigan.

Prosecutors, however, labeled Croft a violent extremist and said releasing him would be dangerous and unreasonable.

Prosecutors portray Croft as a ringleader. "He was the prime mover behind the group’s construction, testing and detonation of weapons of mass destruction," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in a court filing. The prosecutor also cited evidence revealed during bond hearings in October.

"Evidence adduced at those hearings established that Croft conspired with the other defendants to kidnap the governor ... brought materials for an improvised explosive device to a training exercise ... participated in the nighttime surveillance of the governor’s home ... stopped to inspect a bridge along the way that he planned to bomb ... and detonated a second test bomb with shrapnel for use in the plot," Kessler wrote.

Croft, who FBI agents say posted a hit list on Facebook targeting Muslims and politicians, including former President Barack Obama, complained about the delay in a court filing.

"The unreasonable delay of more than two months in bringing Mr. Croft to this district is frustrating Mr. Croft’s ability to defend these charges," Croft's lawyer, Joshua Blanchard, wrote in another filing.

Defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews