Michigan state trooper run into ditch while pursuing stolen truck

A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday after being forced into a ditch Wednesday morning while pursuing a stolen pickup truck in northern Michigan, police said.

It was about 11:35 a.m. in McBain, a city in Missaukee County, when the trooper pursued an older green Dodge pickup to make a traffic stop.

Instead, the truck rammed the trooper's vehicle. The trooper continued the pursuit, and was rammed a second time. The second crash forced the trooper's vehicle into a ditch, where it "became disabled," police said.

The driver of the pickup fled.

State police describe the trooper's injuries as "minor."

Police found the stolen truck in Marion. That's south of McBain, in Osceola County.

Police are still searching for the driver.