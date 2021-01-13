Toledo man facing extradition after fight at mobile home in Monroe

A 54-year-old Toledo man has been arrested by local authorities in Ohio on suspicion he fought and injured an acquaintance at a mobile home in Monroe County on Tuesday.

It was about 12:25 p.m. when Monroe County sheriff's deputies responded to the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Park in Bedford Township, police said in a statement. That's on the 6200 block of South Telegraph, north of Cousino.

Police arrived to find the home owner, a 45-year-old man, injured. Police say he had been assaulted. In the statement, police describe the crime as a "home invasion."

The suspect and the victim are "acquaintances," police said. In the end, the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Toledo police officers arrested the Toledo man, and he is being held at Lucas County Jail, pending extradition.

Police say they won't release the suspect's name until he has been extradited to Michigan and arraigned.