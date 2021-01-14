Flint arraignments begin: Snyder appears; Lyon faces involuntary manslaughter charges

Michigan's former state health director Nick Lyon faces nine charges of involuntary manslaughter as Attorney General Dana Nessel's office on Thursday filed new allegations against former top state officials for their handling of the Flint water crisis.

The most high-profile among the officials appearing in court Thursday was former Gov. Rick Snyder, who faces two charges of willful neglect of duty. Snyder appeared before 67th District Court Judge Christopher Odette at about 9:40 a.m.

Each of Lyon's manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years and/or $7,500 fine. Lyon was originally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter under the special prosecutor appointed by Republican then-Attorney General Bill Schuette, but Nessel's office dropped the charges in June 2019 as it rebooted the Flint probe.

Lyon also was charged with a 10th count of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Lyon pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Snyder and his attorney, Brian Lennon, both wearing masks, appeared over a video feed from a Genesee County jail booth. Lennon said Snyder was not guilty of the charges.

Snyder himself said only three words during the brief hearing. Odette asked him if he still lived in Michigan, and the former GOP governor responded, "Yes, your honor."

Odette set his bond at $10,000 for each of the two charges. He didn't require Snyder to surrender his passport but told him that he couldn't leave the state without the permission of the court.

The former governor's next court hearing will be Jan. 19 before Judge William H. Crawford II.

Before Snyder appeared, Lyon was arraigned on his charges. His bond was set at $200,000 cash surety, and he is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.

Former Flint Public Works Director Howard Croft, who faces the same charges as Snyder, appeared before Odette at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Odette set $10,000 personal bonds for each count faced by Croft.

Nessel has scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Flint's water switch was done under Snyder-appointed state emergency managers in 2014 and has been suspected to be involved in 2014-15 outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease in the region that sickened more than 90 people and killed at least 12. It also caused lead contamination of the drinking water when the river water wasn't properly treated with corrosion controls.

The crisis pushed Flint into the national spotlight that triggered congressional hearings in 2016. At the time, Democratic members of the U.S. House oversight committee demanded Snyder resign.

Snyder finished out his term and was never charged, though Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette leveled charges against several others, including emergency managers, department directors and city of Flint employees.

Nessel's office dropped prior charges against several individuals in 2019 and restarted the investigation. The charges expected Thursday would be the first to stem from the new effort.

A more than $640 million settlement over Flint water-related civil litigation was reached last year and awaits court approval.

