Flint defense lawyers' state payments will be capped in new round of charges

State-funded defense attorneys for the nine individuals charged Thursday by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office will have a more modest budget than they have had in the past.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Thursday it will cap the amount of reimbursement the state pays to the defense of state employees, putting a check on spending that has come under scrutiny in the past.

Prior to the charges announced Thursday, defense lawyers for state employees who faced charges from Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette were paid by the state, meaning Michigan taxpayers were paying for the prosecution and defense of state officials.

In January 2019, about five months before Nessel dropped the charges issued by Schuette, Whitmer voiced concerns over the reimbursement system for defense attorneys.

At that time, the state's legal defense aid to Snyder and nine state officials charged by Schuette had added up to about $18.4 million, according to documents provided by various Michigan agencies .

The legal aid to Snyder alone, who hadn't been charged at that point, amounted to about $8.5 million.

In October 2019, following Nessel's June 2019 dismissal of charges, the state stopped paying for defense fees of state employees "based on guidance from the department of Attorney General that the state could not cover expenses for a person not charged with a crime under the statute that existed at that time," said Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer.

The state hasn't entered into any agreements for legal defense fees for those charged Thursday, but would do so if they were requested, Brown said.

At least one defense attorney in Thursday's Flint arraignments said he planned to negotiate his pay with the state and indicated he may not be the only one.

"I am part of a joint defense agreement with certain lawyers who are representing defendants as co-defendants in this indictment," said Randall Levine, defense lawyer for Snyder's top aide Richard Baird. "It is absolutely essential in order for us to prepare our defense that we be able to meet uninhibited.”

But Levine and others may find the state-offered reimbursement diminished.

On Thursday, Whitmer's office released a document outlining a new policy for legal defense reimbursements, noting it stemmed from a "comprehensive review" in 2019 that "identified several problems in the prior system."

The new policy will apply a single, consistent template for the terms of all legal defense contracts and use a single administrator to review all contracts, according to a document released by Whitmer's administration.

The new policy will cap hourly fees at $225 an hour and impose a budget ceiling of $175,000 for all legal services prior to and during trial.

Snyder's administration, the document said, paid some attorneys two to three times the $225 hourly amount and the state had a budget ceiling of sometimes two times the new $175,000 ceiling.

The new policy also cap hours for pretrial and plea proceedings at 75 hours.

The budget and hour total ceilings can only be lifted "after careful review by the contract administrator," according to the document.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com