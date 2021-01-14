Washtenaw County prosecutor will no longer prosecute 'consensual' sex work

Washtenaw County's prosecutor is decriminalizing "consensual sex work," his office announced Thursday.

Prosecutor Eli Savit announced in a press release that his office is ending the practice of prosecuting sex workers who engage in consensual sex.

"The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office is well aware that sex work carries an increased risk for violence, human trafficking, and coercion. Data and experience, however, have shown that criminalizing sex work does little to alleviate those harms," Savit said in the statement. "Indeed the criminalization of sex work actually increases the risk of sex work adjacent harm. Accordingly, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office will henceforth decline to bring charges related to consensual sex work per se. The Prosecutor’s Office, however, will continue to charge sex work-adjacent crime — including human trafficking, violence, and offenses involving children — that directly harm county residents."

Elected in November, Savit said with the exception of Nevada, sex work is generally criminalized in the United States but that "America’s prohibitionist stance on sex work is increasingly out of step with international norms. Consensual sex work is legal — at least in some form — in nearly 100 countries across the globe."

Under Michigan law, the criminal penalty for prostitution, which ranges from a misdemeanor to a felony, is punishable from 93 days in jail and a $500 fine up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

Savit added the laws against "consensual" sex work conflict with the U.S. constitution as adults have a right to "engage in private conduct" such as sex.

​Savit added that "Laws banning consensual sex between adults thus generally violate the United States Constitution. It is only when sex is exchanged for money that such activity may be banned. But even once money enters the equation, sex is not consistently criminalized."

Savit is also a faculty member at the University of Michigan Law School.

