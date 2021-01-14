Michigan State Police seek suspect in ramming of police SUV

Michigan State Police seek a 36-year-old Wisconsin man they believe ran a trooper's vehicle off the road and into a ditch in northern Michigan on Wednesday morning.

State police identify the suspect as Jonah Vaughn, 36. Police say he has a Wisconsin driver's license.

It was about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday when a state police fugitive team pulled over an older green Dodge pickup truck on Maple Street in McBain, a city in Missaukee County.

There were two men inside. While the driver spoke with the fugitive team, the passenger refused to give police any identification.

A trooper asked him to take the keys out of the ignition. That's when the passenger allegedly slid over into the driver's seat and drove off.

Police followed, and during the pursuit the green truck allegedly rammed a state police SUV twice, running it off the road and into a ditch. A state trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries, and has since been released.

The green truck was found later Wednesday in Marion, south of McBain in Osceola County.

In addition to Wednesday's incident, police say Vaughn is a suspect in a stolen car case.

Police say Vaughn may be in Harrison, a city in Clare County that's about 30 miles south and east of McBain. They ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 911.