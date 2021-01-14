Saginaw woman, 66, dies after pickup truck crashes into her home

Saginaw police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a house and killed a 66-year-old woman early Thursday morning.

Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. to a home at 4102 Pemberton near Interstate 75 and East Holland Road for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

They found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on its side embedded into the house's living room, according to authorities.

Police said the truck's driver had fled on foot before officers arrived, but a passenger remained at the scene and spoke to investigators.

The home was occupied by three women and two children, officials said. When authorities removed the pickup truck from the house, they found the body of a woman, identified as Sharon Price, 66, one of the home's occupants. It appears she was killed when the truck landed on her, they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the police department said in a statement.

They also said they are not releasing any more information about the ongoing investigation at this time.

