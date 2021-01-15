Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard ahead of expected Lansing protests

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the Michigan National Guard to assist the Michigan State Police and local law enforcement ahead of expected armed protests against President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It was not immediately clear how many guard members would be activated. But the Michigan State Police will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

"The Michigan State Police is leading security efforts in coordination with the Michigan National Guard and other public safety agencies," said Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer. "The MSP has the governor's full confidence in their ability to safeguard the Capitol building, the Capitol complex, and the greater Lansing downtown area."

The announcement came as workers Friday boarded up windows at the George W. Romney Building in downtown Lansing, fencing was installed in front of Lansing City Hall and an additional 6-foot fence was expected to be installed later Friday around the state Capitol. The Romney building, which is across the street from the Capitol, houses the governor's offices.

Michigan State Police presence has been noticeably increased in and around the Capitol throughout the week and is expected to remain so through the inauguration.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., this week. Flyers sent to lawmakers indicated there would be an armed march on the Michigan Capitol Sunday.

On Tuesday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor asked Whitmer to activate the National Guard for the expected armed demonstrations. He specifically requested the National Guard be activated on Sunday and Jan. 20 — which is Inauguration Day — to provide "additional security," help with "crowd control measures" and "ensure that our historic Capitol building as well as the businesses and offices that surround it are safe."

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to count electoral votes. Lawmakers had to evacuate their chambers, five people died, dozens of people were arrested and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the insurrection.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Capitol is only open to the public when there is official business taking place inside. On Monday, the Michigan Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of guns inside the building, which has experienced a series of protests over the last 10 months.

