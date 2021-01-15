Whitmer sets dates for special Senate elections in Macomb, Kent counties

Voters in Macomb and Kent counties will select their next state senator in November.

The primaries for two vacant Senate seats in the 8th and 28th districts will take place Aug. 3 and the general election for the positions will be Nov. 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday.

The seats were left vacant when former Sen. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Township, won the Macomb County Prosecutor race and former Sen. Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford won election to be Kent County treasurer.

“Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and I remain committed to ensuring fair and secure elections that reflect the will of the people, and I look forward to working with her to ensure the people of Michigan have a voice in Lansing," Whitmer said.

Candidates hoping to run in the primary race and have their names on the ballot must file by April 20.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com