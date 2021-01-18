Fenton woman, 20, dies in car crash in UP

A 20-year-old Fenton woman died Saturday night in a multi-car crash in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

The crash took place about 6 p.m. Saturday in Marquette County.

Police say the woman drove a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek, and was westbound on US-41, in Michigamme Township, near mile marker 102. She had a 19-year-old Brighton woman as her passenger.

The woman lost control of the Pontiac and hit two eastbound vehicles, police said. She died from her injuries.

The passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries police describe as "serious."

Two other drivers who were hit were also transported to the hospital.