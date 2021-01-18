Man accused of ramming Michigan State Police SUV into ditch arrested

Jonah Vaughn, a 36-year-old Wisconsin man accused of running a Michigan State Police SUV into a ditch in northern Michigan last week, was arrested Friday in Clare County, police said.

Vaughn had been wanted by police after an incident in Missaukee County on Wednesday morning. A state police fugitive team pulled over an older green Dodge pickup truck on Maple Street in McBain about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Last week:Michigan State Police seek suspect in ramming of police SUV

There were two men inside. While the driver spoke with the fugitive team, the passenger refused to give police any identification.

A trooper asked him to take the keys out of the ignition. That's when the passenger allegedly slid over into the driver's seat and drove off.

Police followed, and during the pursuit the green truck allegedly rammed a state police SUV twice, running it off the road and into a ditch. A state trooper was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

On Thursday, state police warned Vaughn might be headed to Clare County. That's where he was found the next day.