Michigan adds 2,843 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,843 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 538,377 and deaths to 13,824 since the virus was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,421 per day, the state said.

The state recorded 430 deaths last week, a decrease from 756 deaths from the virus the previous week. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

The state also recorded 16,425 new cases last week, another decline from 21,455 new cases the week prior. At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases.

The state has opened up vaccination opportunities to all Michigan residents over the age of 65 and to front-line workers and teachers, but many health departments and hospitals say they do not have enough vaccine to meet the demand.

The current phase will allow for the 65 and older age group to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also will be eligible for vaccinations.

Vaccines continue to be distributed to health care workers and nursing home residents. Supplies are limited and are running out within seven days of Michigan receiving them, and "that is a good thing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

"Please be patient, we do not have enough vaccines and it takes time to administer, but we are building quickly and it looks like we’re going to be coming into more vaccines soon,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “This is the greatest tool we have to end this pandemic.”

Whitmer's administration also announced it's "working plan" is to begin allowing indoor dining at restaurants and bars on Feb. 1.

The plan will include capacity limits and a curfew, and the "ultimate decision depends on COVID-19 data continuing to stabilize," according to a press release from Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest data

During the week of Jan. 9, Michigan dropped from the 20th-highest number of cases in the nation to the 24th-highest. The state continues to rank eighth-highest for the number of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

Michigan ranks 33th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 14th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

In Michigan, 12.1% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, health officials said.

As of Friday, 2,200 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 493 in critical care and 256 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 74% capacity, according to state data.

While Nevada, Alabama, Nevada, California, and Georgia have the highest rates of hospitalizations, the Midwest states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are showing a slow continuous decline or stability, according to the state's data.

Approximately 9.1% of the state's tests are returning positive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Wednesday. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Active cases remain most prevalent in Wayne County, with 62,936 cases and additional 27,563 cases in Detroit. Oakland County has 67,307 cases, and Macomb has 53,400.

The state's case tracker also noted Genesse, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties have high case rates.

Vaccines rolled out in phases

The vaccines will be rolled out in phases. The first priorities for vaccination in Michigan will be frontline healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Khaldun said the process will take several months to complete at the current rate, but the general public should prepare to receive the vaccine by late spring.

“We are working hard to bring more vaccines into Michigan and identify additional locations for people who want to be vaccinated. Please don’t show up to any location without an appointment," she said.

According to the CDC’s vaccine tracker, 773,750 does have distributed to Michigan and 364,182 doses have been administered as of Friday.

The virus is blamed for more than 397,000 deaths and 23 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Officials are tracking at least 887 active outbreaks as of Jan. 11, a decline from 1,040 outbreaks two weeks prior. Of the outbreaks, 142 were reported the first week of January, including 47 at long-term care facilities.

Top categories for outbreaks continue to be manufacturing and construction sites, healthcare, retail, schools and social gatherings.

The state reported three additional school outbreaks on Jan. 11, adding to a list of 72 school outbreaks.

The state considers 442,408 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

