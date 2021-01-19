Feds arrest Michigan man they say joined Capitol insurrection

Mark Hicks and Robert Snell

The Detroit News

The first known arrest in a federal criminal case for a Michigan resident stemming from the Capitol riot earlier this month was filed Tuesday.

Karl Dresch of Calumet was in custody and expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Marquette on Wednesday, according to FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider.

A federal filing by an FBI special agent said Dresch was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in Calumet.

The agent wrote there "is probable cause to believe that Dresch committed subject offenses that are under investigation, including by unlawfully entering in and remaining in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021."

The instances included the pictures he allegedly posted on social media as the mob stormed the building.

Among them, a photograph posted on Facebook with the title “We are in" that a U.S. Capitol Police Officer confirmed shows the inside of the U.S. Capitol Building, "specifically, the 'Crypt,' a location under the rotunda in the center of the Capitol," the filing stated.

Another appeared to show Dresch elsewhere in the crypt, near a statue of John Caldwell Calhoun, who served as vice president of the United States under Presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson.

Dresch also found time to message other users on Facebook about the actions, federal officials allege, citing records they obtained.

“That's right outside the house of representative...we got in! Took a lil gas ...wtf I love masks now!” he allegedly wrote.