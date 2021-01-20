Driver stops for woman 'in distress' carjacked in Monroe County

A good Samaritan ended up a carjacking victim Tuesday morning in LaSalle Township, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.

A 63-year-old driver told investigators she had been traveling near South Otter Creek Road and Interstate 75 at about 7:30 a.m. when she stopped for a woman "who was standing on the side of the roadway and appeared to be in distress," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The woman entered the passenger side; the driver "became afraid and exited her car, at which point, the suspect drove away," according to the release.

Deputies were called to the scene and searched for the vehicle. They spotted it heading north on I-75 near Newport Road and tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled, sparking a pursuit that included South Rockwood police, investigators said

The 42-year-old Brownstown Township resident eventually pulled over and was arrested near Allen Road.

She was held at the Monroe County Jail pending an arraignment, Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The incident was similar to another carjacking reported earlier Tuesday in Roseville.

A man told police he pulled over his minivan near a Del Taco restaurant to help whom he believed to be a stranded female motorist. Two men then approached, pulled the 51-year-old out, punched him and took his money. The woman drove off, police said.