Suspect charged in death of man found on Navy training ship in Port Huron

A Michigan man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man last year on a Navy training vessel in Port Huron, authorities announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Reginald Cu-Nu Grasty on Tuesday near Jefferson and Conner on the city's east side, Port Huron police said in a statement.

The 43-year-old eventually was transferred to the St. Clair County Intervention Center and arraigned on charges of open murder and disinterment/mutilation of a corpse, according to the release.

The charges came more than a month after an arrest warrant was issued for Grasty in connection with the death of William Michael Orlow.

The 44-year-old man's body was found June 23 on the Grayfox. The St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Grayfox Association board chair Jim Semerad has said Grasty lived on the ship with Orlow for about two weeks in October 2019 as part of a program the Grayfox once provided, the Times Herald of Port Huron reported.

Grasty's bond was set at $750,000.

A probable-cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 2 in 72nd District Court, police said.