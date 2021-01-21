Michigan Marine Corps civilian employee pleads guilty to assaulting wife

The Detroit News

A U.S. Marine Corps civilian employee from Michigan pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Detroit to assaulting his wife while working in Japan, authorities said.

Jason Beltran, a former U.S. Marine most recently living in Flushing, pleaded to a single count: assault of a spouse resulting in substantial bodily injury, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The 35-year-old entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds.

Beltran was stationed in Japan until honorably discharged in 2011, then hired by the U.S. Marine Corps Community Services to work as a library technician at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, according to the release. He also married a woman with dual Japanese-U.S. citizenship and had three children with her, investigators said.

"Beltran admitted that on or about June 20, 2017, he had an argument with his spouse during which he punched her with a closed fist to the side of her face causing a gash that required several stitches to close the wound, and which resulted in a small, permanent scar," authorities said Thursday.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.