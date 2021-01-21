2 more cases of UK variant linked to UM, officials say

The Detroit News

Two more cases of the U.K. virus variant that is believed to be more contagious have been identified in Washtenaw County, health officials said Thursday.

Two women were in close contact with the first person in the state to be diagnosed with B.1.1.7., and all three individuals are associated with the University of Michigan, officials said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the first case of the variant on Saturday.

The first person diagnosed tested positive for the variant after traveling to the United Kingdom, where it originated. Seven additional cases are linked to that case, health officials said Thursday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and county health department detected the additional cases of the variant at a UM lab

"It is not yet known whether five other close contacts who have tested positive for COVID-19 are infected with the variant," the release read. "All eight were directed to isolate."

B.1.1.7. is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating for months.

On Friday, a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant's higher rate of transmission would lead to "more cases, increasing the number of persons overall who need clinical care, exacerbating the burden on an already strained health care system and resulting in more deaths."

The variant is estimated to have emerged in September, and the United Kingdom first reported it on Dec. 14, about nine months after Michigan disclosed its first cases of COVID-19.

“Because this variant is more contagious, we have been expecting more B.1.1.7 cases following Michigan’s first case being identified on Saturday,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

Health officials say more variant cases could be identified in the state.

“We are watching this situation as closely as possible,” says Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. “And we ask everyone to continue to do everything they can to prevent transmission — mask, distance, avoid crowds or gatherings, clean your hands frequently, and follow isolation or quarantine guidance carefully.”

The health departments also are working closely with the University of Michigan to prevent spread of the virus.

“While not unexpected, this means being even more vigilant with the public health measures that are known to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, chief health officer at UM.

State officials advise residents to continue social distancing, wear a mask around others, wash hands often and ventilate indoor spaces.