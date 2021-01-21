Police: UP man, 38, breaks into his old high school, bets stolen cash at casino

Michigan State Police allege a 38-year-old Upper Peninsula man broke into his old high school last week and stole money that he then used to gamble with at a casino.

The alleged break-in and theft happened Jan. 11 at Bark River-Harris High School. That's in Delta County in the Upper Peninsula.

Police say Michael Racicot, 38, broke into the school building, then "shattered" a window to get into the office. He rifled through a desk and found some petty cash and took it before fleeing, police said.

Bark River is Racicot's alma mater, confirmed Sgt. Mark Erickson of Michigan State Police.

"The suspect left the school and went directly to the casino and started gambling the stolen money," police said in a Thursday statement.

Erickson declined to say how much money was taken.

"We don't want to invite that sort of thing," Erickson said.

Police say that after Racicot was identified and arrested, he confessed to the break-in, and another at a Menominee County bar called LaBranch Tavern.

Racicot was released on a personal bond, Erickson said, as his case moves through the court system.