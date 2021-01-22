Man who rammed cop car assaulted K-9 during arrest, police say

Michigan State Police say that the 36-year-old man accused of running a police SUV off the road last week assaulted a police K-9 during his arrest.

Jonah Vaughn, 36, was arraigned Thursday at 84th District Court in Missaukee County. Vaughn faces three felonies: causing injury to a police officer, third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Monday:Man accused of ramming Michigan State Police SUV into ditch arrested

On Thursday, police released additional details of Vaughn's Jan. 15 arrest.

Police, accompanied by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, spotted Vaughn near a home in Marion, in Clare County, on an off-road vehicle, and he allegedly tried to flee again.

But the utility terrain vehicle stopped working, so he took off on foot.

State police used a K-9 dog in the arrest effort, and say that Vaughn allegedly "began striking the K-9," and ignored orders to stop. Police used a Taser on him and were able to make the arrest.

Vaughn was given a $250,000 bond, and is due back in court Feb. 8.

Police sought Vaughn after the alleged ramming incident two days prior.

A state police fugitive team pulled over an older green Dodge pickup truck on Maple in McBain about 11:20 a.m. Jan. 13.

There were two men inside. While the driver spoke with the fugitive team, the passenger refused to give police any identification.

A trooper asked him to take the keys out of the ignition. That's when the passenger allegedly slid over into the driver's seat and drove off.

Last week:Michigan State Police seek suspect in ramming of police SUV

Police followed, and during the pursuit the green truck allegedly rammed a state police SUV twice, running it off the road and into a ditch. A state trooper was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

The stolen green truck was found unoccupied in Marion, the same city where Vaughn would be caught.