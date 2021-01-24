300 more Michigan National Guard members deployed to help fight COVID-19

Lansing — Almost 300 additional members of the Michigan National Guard will be deployed starting Sunday to expand COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts.

The additional soldiers and airmen will assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services administer the vaccine and test for coronavirus.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in a press release the deployment "will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

"The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” Rogers said.

As of Saturday the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to residents, MDHHS said in a news release.

