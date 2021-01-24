Crashes pile up on Metro Detroit freeways on snowy Sunday

The Detroit News

Snow and driving usually complicate travel and Sunday may have demonstrated what precipation on the roads can do: the state's transportation department reported more than a dozen crashes.

Beginning Sunday morning and continuing through the night, vehicle crashes popped up on the MIchigan Department of Transportation's twitter feed as quickly as snow fell during the day and temperatures dropped at night. That doesn't mean the crashes all were weather related; in fact, the tweets only refer to crashes and not the causes.

Whatever the reason, Sunday saw more than a normal share of incidents. From eastbound Interstate 94 at 12 Mile around 7 a.m. Sunday to southbound Interstate 75 at the Big Beaver entrance ramp at 9:44 p.m., crash reports piled up. More than 15 of them, from the freeways in addition to those on Interstate 94 to Interstates 696, 75 and 96.

One, at I-94 at Conner at about 3 p.m., involved at least 12 cars, according to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7).

National Weather Service data show 1.4 inches of snow fell in Howell, a weather service employee reported (although broadcase media reported 2 inches, NWS said in its storm report), 0.7 inches dropped in White Lake, 2.5 inches in Southfield, 1.4 inches in Garden City, 2.8 inches in Berkley, and a trained weather spotter reported 2.6 inches in Novi while another spotter reported 3.5 inches in the city. Ferndale in Oakland County saw 3 inches, a trained spotter reported.

Temperatures reached a high of 28 at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service's Detroit/Pontiac office.

The snow and temperatures were enough to send MSP Metro Detroit to post on Twitter:

"We have been spoiled this winter. But a bit of snow today and enough to shovel on Monday to Tuesday. So while you are out running errands this next few days, double check your emergency kit. Blankets, winter hats, mittens, water and snacks just in case you end up in a ditch."