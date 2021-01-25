Up to 5 inches of snow expected in much of lower Michigan

The Detroit News

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of lower Michigan with snow accumulations of 1-5 inches expected, creating slippery road conditions and reduced visibility for the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for counties including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Lapeer, where 3-5 inches of snow is expected along and north of Interstate 69.

An advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday also was issued for southeast Michigan, including the counties of Livingston, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe. One to 3 inches of snow are expected along with freezing drizzle after the first morning snow, "especially close to the MI/OH border," the weather service tweeted Monday night.

Snow was expected to move near the Ohio border after 4 a.m. before sweeping north later in the morning, according to the advisory.

"A burst of heavier snow is expected during the peak in the Detroit metro area mainly between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. before changing to freezing drizzle after 9 a.m. into early afternoon," the advisory said.

In mid- and west Michigan, for the counties of Montcalm, Muskegon, Gratiot, Isabella, Newaygo and Mecosta, including the cities of Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Muskegon, snow accumulations of 2-4 inches are expected.

In south central and southwest Michigan, for counties including Ottawa, Kent, Clinton, Allegan, Eaton and Kalamazoo, 2-5 inches of snow are expected.

Mixed precipitation is expected from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday, and up to 3 inches of snow are expected with ice accumulations creating a light glaze, the weather service said.

Up to 2 inches fell in Metro Detroit on Sunday. On Monday, 1 inch was reported in Chelsea in Washtenaw County and 1.1 inch in Dearborn.

The Michigan State Police Detroit post, taking note of the snow "left from yesterday" and more to come, tweeted:

"So here comes the broken record....Slow Down, increase your following distance to avoid rear end crashes and keep your eyes on the road.#DriveMihciganSafely."