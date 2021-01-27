Michigan driver swerves to avoid deer, ends up in river

The Detroit News

A Berrien County woman had a close call this week when she plunged into a river trying to avoid hittin a deer on the road, Michigan State Police said.

The 25-year-old was driving along East River Road in Buchanan Township in Berrien County in southwest Michigan about 10 a.m. Monday when she swerved to avoid a deer and lost control, state police said in a statement.

"After losing control, the vehicle struck a utility pole and two trees before going off a ledge, overturning, and landing in the St. Joseph River," police said.

Troopers from the MSP Niles Post, along with members of the Buchanan police and fire departments responded to the scene. Jaws of Life were used to free the driver after theo the car's roof was partially crushed, police said.

The woman was transported to Lakeland Hospital Niles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police warned of the dangers of swerving to avoid an animal and can lead to loss of control of the car.

“It can also confuse the animal as to which way to go," MSP tweeted. "Your odds for surviving an accident are better when hitting an animal than when hitting another car or object.”