Man fatally shot in Superior Township

A Belleville man was fatally shot early Tuesday during an altercation at a home in Superior Township, Washtenaw County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Liverpool Court at about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, investigators said in a statement Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Tavarus Davis, 27, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"The 30-year-old homeowner responsible for the shooting was taken into custody without incident," sheriff's officials said.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation but are continuing to investigate, the Sheriff's Office said.