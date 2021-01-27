Man, woman child died from exposure to cold, authorities say

Associated Press

West Branch – A man, woman and their young son whose bodies were found in a remote area of northern Michigan died from exposure to cold weather, authorities said Wednesday.

Autopsies were performed four days after a snowmobiler found the bodies outside a pickup truck in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township. Toxicology tests will take more time.

“No foul play was involved,” Undersheriff Paul Frechette said. “The deaths are the result of tragic circumstances of the family being stranded out in the winter elements.”

Amanda Pomeroy, Douglas Dougherty and son Jacob lived in Bay City and were reported missing on Jan. 16. The boy was under a year old.

“The area was wooded with a two-track-type road,” Frechette told The Associated Press. “The vehicle was disabled on a boulder or rock. … The nearest house was quite a distance. What exactly was going on with their thinking is hard for us to know.”