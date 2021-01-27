Police K-9 tracks suspect to stranger's garage, where he set fire to stay warm

A 31-year-old Kalkaska man's escape from police was short-lived Tuesday morning after a police dog tracked him to a stranger's garage, where he had allegedly broke in and set a fire to keep himself warm, police said.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office fielded a 911 call about 4 a.m. Tuesday regarding an alleged threat made by a man.

The man had left by the time police arrived, but he lost control of his vehicle and it went off the roadway.

He fled on foot into a neighborhood.

A Michigan State Police K-9 was called in to assist in the manhunt.

Police spotted a garage filled with smoke and found the suspect there. He had set a fire to keep himself warm. The homeowner, who did not know the suspect, didn't know a fire had been set until police told him.

Authorities put out the fire and police arrested the suspect. He now faces four criminal charges: operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and illegal entry.