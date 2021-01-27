UM students asked to follow stay-in-place recommendation to curtail spread of new COVID strain

University of Michigan students living on or near the Ann Arbor campus are being asked to stay at their campus-area addresses and not gather in groups through Feb. 7.

The Washtenaw County Health Department made the recommendation, and it has the "Full support of the university," health department and UM officials said in a joint press release Wednesday.

The stay-in-place recommendation is to curtail the spread of B.1.1.7. variant, the more contagious strain of COVID-19 that was first identified in Washtenaw County and tied to a broad circle of students at UM. It is effective immediately through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 7, officials said.

"This is a critical time for preventing spread of COVID-19, including the rapidly emerging B.1.1.7 variant," UM President Mark Schlissel, Provost Susan Collins and Vice President for Student Life Martino Harmon said in a statement. "There is much less margin for error with the more contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, so strict adherence to preventive measures takes on even greater importance."

Students are permitted to leave their homes to participate in some activities, such as in-person classes, work or research that cannot be completed remotely. They may also leave to get food, seek medical care, get COVID-19 testing or a vaccine or volunteer for testing or vaccination, to work if their job can't be performed remotely and for religious purposes.

Students may also leave their home for outdoor activities but in groups no large than two.

Last week, UM athletic department officials paused sports for up to 14 days.

“This recommendation is intended to slow any possible spread and give us a better understanding of the extent of the presence of B.1.1.7 variant on campus and to aid in containing any current spread," said Dr. Rob Ernst, associate vice president for Student Life at U-M and executive director of the University Health Service. "We encourage all students to stay in place and only leave their residence for essential activities, including getting tested weekly for COVID-19."

More stringent actions may be necessary if the outbreak continues to grow and additional variant clusters are identified, officials added.

Testing of U-M students since the winter term began has identified 175 COVID-19 cases, and 14 of those are the B.1.1.7 variant, officials said.

This story will be updated.