COVID-19 outbreak takes the lives of nine nuns in southeast Michigan

Staff and wire reports

An outbreak of COVID-19 has rippled across the campus of Roman Catholic nuns in southeast Michigan, causing the deaths of nine retired nuns.

After going nine months without any cases of coronavirus, the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian said the retirement home on their campus, Dominican Life Center, was experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

Since Jan. 9, 12 Adrian Dominican nuns have died, with nine women dying from COVID-19.

"The care and safety of our Sisters and co-workers have been and remain our primary concern. We continue to practice stringent protocols, including quarantines, to mitigate further spread of the virus," the retirement home said in a statement.

"Our prayers rise like incense for all impacted by this global health crisis: the sick and dying, their families, and all healthcare workers and people everywhere who generously and selflessly provide essential services to each and every one of us. Please join us in this prayer."

A spokeswoman for the Adrian Dominican Motherhouse told the AP that 46 sisters have tested positive, 12 cases remain active and 25 women are recovering. More than 200 sisters who are retired from active ministry live there.

The names of recently deceased women, ranging in age from 79 to 97, are listed on the order's website. A spokeswoman declined to disclose which ones succumbed to the virus.

The Adrian Dominican Sisters' Facebook page lists seven nuns that died in a three-day timespan, with four women dying on the same day.