Officials: Alcohol, hypothermia caused Grand Valley student’s death

The on-campus death of a Grand Valley State University last month was accidental, caused by hypothermia and alcohol was a contributing factor, school officials said Thursday.

Taylor DeRosa, a freshman from Royal Oak, was found dead by a jogger on Dec. 12 in the intramural fields and cross country trail on Grand Valley's Allendale campus.

An investigation showed DeRosa had attended several social gatherings, said Mary Eilleen Lyon, Grand Valley spokeswoman. She was with friends in a vehicle and was asked to be let out to go see a friend.

Her body was found on a sidewalk about 400 to 500 yards from where she was let out of the vehicle, Lyon said.

The university has more than 1,000 security cameras on campus, and footage led investigators to conclude that DeRosa did not interact with anyone else before she died, said Lyon.

DeRosa's cause of death was determined by the Ottawa County Medical Examiner's office.

“Taylor’s death is a terrible tragedy for her family and all those close to her,” said GVSU President Philomena Mantella. “We are a caring community and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Taylor. Our routines during COVID have put physical space between us, but we should work to stay emotionally connected, especially as we grieve the loss of a promising young woman who was part of our campus community.”

DeRosa was majoring in international business with a minor in French. Friends said she was an activist for numerous causes including gun control, Black Lives Matter and women’s rights.

