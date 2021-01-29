Flint shooting Thursday kills 1, wounds four, including 11-month-old

A Flint woman is dead, an 11-month-old girl is in critical condition and three others were wounded after a shooting Thursday, Michigan State Police said.

Authorities are still searching for the people responsible.

State police troopers and Flint police officers were called at about 6 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 1900 block of Tebo near Interstate 69 and Dort Highway for a report of a shooting, officials said in a statement.

They found a 57-year-old woman dead and four other people with gunshot wounds. The wounded included a 28-year-old woman, two men, ages 46 and 17, and the 11-month-old child.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital.

Police said the 46-year-old man is in critical condition while the 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old are in good condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple residences and vehicles near the home had been struck by gunfire.

Police said the 17-year-old male is the 11-month-old's father, but the other victims are not related to each other.

They also said they are looking for a vehicle, possibly a white Chevy Equinox, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police Det. Mark Swales at (989) 414-0329 or Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1 (800) 422-5245 or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez