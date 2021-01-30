Michigan State University tells students to primarily stay in their residences

Lansing — Michigan State University officials told students Saturday to primarily spend the next two weeks in their residences, citing a "rapid increase in our COVID-19 positivity rate."

The positivity rate is the percentage of coronavirus tests bringing positive results, a key metric state health officials have been monitoring during the pandemic. Through Feb. 13, the university is instituting a period of "enhanced physical distancing," according to an email sent to students.

The university's positivity rate had jumped after students moved back to campus for the spring semester, according to the email. The increase "also is a result of a failure by some Spartans to adhere to our health and safety guidelines," the message said.

"Failure to comply with this directive may result in your removal from on-campus housing without refund and/or suspension or expulsion from the university," said the message from Vennie Gore, interim vice president for student affairs and services, and Dr. David Weismantel, university physician.

Over the next two weeks, students must remain in their residences except for picking up meals, attending in-person class, going to work, conducting research, receiving medical care, participating in distanced outdoor physical exercise or accessing securing internet, according to the officials' email.

"We must reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our Spartan community," Gore and Weismantel said in the email. "If we increase our distance now, we vastly increase the chances of being able to come together safely later this semester."

As of Saturday, Michigan had confirmed 559,241 COVID-19 cases and 14,601 deaths linked to the virus. But 481,801 people are considered recovered. Statewide, the rates of new infections and of tests bringing positive results have dropped in recent weeks.

On Monday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, revealed that Michigan had tracked 17 cases of the new COVID-19 variant that is believed to be more contagious, a development she called "very concerning." Those 17 cases were in either Wayne or Washtenaw counties.

