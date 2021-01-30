Winter weather advisory issued for up to 6 inches of snow

The Detroit News

Expect snowfall of two to six inches overnight and into Sunday in Metro Detroit, part of a winter weather system moves up from the southwest.

The snowfall is expected to be heaviest nearest the Michigan-Ohio border and begin Saturday evening, hitting much of Metro Detroit in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township issued a winter weather advisory for parts of south central and southwest Michigan beginning at 7 p.m. tonight that continues until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service said roads will become snow covered and slippery tonight with expected accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches along Interstate 96 to 2 to 4 inches along Interstate 94.

Most of the accumulation is expected to come Sunday morning, with a break in the afternoon and a follow-up phase that's expected to drop an additional inch or less.

Overall totals are expected to reach four to six inches near Adrian, two to three inches in Ann Arbor, one to two inches in Detroit and less than one inch in much of Macomb County.

