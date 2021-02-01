15 pit bulls seized as drug raid leads to alleged Flint dogfighting ring

A drug task force's search warrant resulted in the discovery of an alleged dogfighting ring last week in Flint, police said.

The search warrant was served Thursday by the Flint Area Narcotics Group, or FANG, in the area of Saginaw and East Stewart in Flint.

The task force seized "a large amount of cocaine and a firearm" from the property, according to Michigan State Police.

But investigators also found 15 pit bulls on the property, along with two dog treadmills, a weighted dog sled, and "injectable medications/syringes." Police say that's all evidence of dogfighting.

The dogs were turned over to Genesee County Animal Control.