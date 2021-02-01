Man, 22, jailed after puppy killed in Calhoun County

A 22-year-old man is jailed as he faces an animal cruelty charge after a puppy was found slain last month at an Athens Township home, police said Monday.

Sgt. Katrina Herrington of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said it was in the noon hour Jan. 23 when police responded to a home on the 3900 block of 3.5 Mile Road.

There they found a black lab puppy, named Luna, dead. Police believe she had been attacked with a chainsaw.

Herrington said the suspect, Erik Taylor, confessed to Luna's death.

Taylor faces a single charge, killing or torturing an animal. Court records show the home on 3.5 Mile as the suspect's address. Taylor has been jailed since that day, and was given a $20,000 bond.

He is due back in court for his preliminary examination on Feb. 9. The Calhoun County public defender's office is handling the case.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.