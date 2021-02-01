Man, 24, dies in crash with truck in Hillsdale County

A 24-year-old Hillsdale County man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a pickup truck after losing control of his car in a snow drift and turning sideways, police said.

Michigan State Police say the crash took place 3:30 p.m. on U.S.-127 near Broom.

The victim was northbound when he encountered the snow drift.

His vehicle crossed into the southbound side of the road, where it was hit by a pickup.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police do not believe that speed or alcohol factored into the crash.

As of last week, 43 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2021, three more than that time last year.